FUSE Career Fair Connects Students with Opportunities

Eastern is partnering with Gonzaga, Whitworth and WSU Health Sciences Spokane to host the FUSE Career Fair on April 6, from 2-6 p.m., at the Spokane Convention Center. The event provides EWU students and alumni an opportunity to connect with companies from around the region for a diverse range of internships and full-time professional jobs.

All Eastern students and alumni are invited to attend the FUSE Career Fair to find professional jobs and internships, make connections and learn about employers throughout the region. EWU staff and faculty are also encouraged to attend to support Eagle students.

Visit the FUSE event site to learn more about parking, the employers represented and other helpful details.

