From HR: Open Enrollment Attestations & Surcharges

During open enrollment, if you cover a spouse on your medical plan in 2024, you may need to complete a spousal surcharge attestation.

**Note: If you are not covering a spouse or state-registered domestic partner (SDRP) under your PEBB medical coverage for 2024, the information below does not apply.

In late October, the PEBB Program mailed letters to employees who are required to attest to the spouse or SRDP coverage premium surcharge for 2024 during annual open enrollment (Nov. 1-30).

You can also check whether you need to attest in PEBB My Account.

If you will cover a spouse or SRDP on your medical plan in 2024, you may be required to attest if:

You currently pay the $50 monthly spouse or SRDP coverage premium surcharge, or

Your spouse or SRDP is enrolled under your PEBB coverage instead of their employer-based group medical, but you did not have to pay the surcharge in 2023 because either:

Your spouse or SRDP’s coverage was not comparable to the UMP Classic medical plan, or

The medical premium for your spouse’s or SRDP’s employer-based medical coverage was $ 117.81 or more in 2023.

To confirm if you need to attest, log into PEBB My Account.

How to attest:

If you are required to attest, log in to PEBB My Account and select the Attestations tab or use the 2024 PEBB Premium Surcharge Attestation Change form.

If your spouse or SRDP has other employer-based group medical coverage available, you may need to gather information about their available medical plans to complete the 2024 Spousal Plan Calculator.

You must attest by Nov. 30, 2023. If you do not attest or you attest that the premium surcharge applies, you will be charged the $50 monthly premium surcharge beginning Jan.1, 2024. The surcharge will remain in effect for the rest of 2024 unless you have a qualifying event that allows you to change the attestation.

Learn more about the surcharge on the PEBB Program’s Spousal coverage surcharge webpage.