From HR: Benefit Changes for 2024

Open Enrollment has begun. There are several changes to benefits for 2024 to be aware of.

All changes are effective Jan. 1, 2024, unless otherwise noted. You can also view these changes on the PEBB Program’s open enrollment webpage and in your October For Your Benefit newsletter.

The open enrollment webpage includes:

• Premiums for 2024 – Kaiser Permanente premiums for employees are increasing significantly across all plans. The highest enrolled Kaiser Permanente plans are increasing by $117 to $159 per month for a single subscriber. This change is not limited to the PEBB Program. Kaiser rates are also increasing on the Washington individual market and nationwide. View employee monthly premiums for 2024.

• A summary of the changes to all medical plans, Kaiser Permanente NW, Kaiser Permanente WA, and Uniform Medical Plan.

• The annual maximum contribution to the Health Savings Account (HSA) will increase to $4,150 for single subscribers and $8,300 for a subscriber and at least one dependent.

• The annual maximum contribution amount for the Medical and Limited Purpose FSA increased to $3,050. The carryover amount is $610.

• A summary of changes to Uniform Dental Plan.

You can also view rule changes and other changes for 2024 on the PEBB Program’s and in your October For Your Benefits.

Dental Plan Reminder

The PEBB Program offers two dental plans administered by DeltaDental that are often confused. Sometimes people intend to enroll in Uniform Dental Plan (UDP) but accidentally enroll in DeltaCare, or vice versa. During open enrollment, be careful to choose the dental plan you want.

• DeltaCare (Group 3100) is a managed-care plan with a narrow network. You must choose a primary care dentist within the network, or you will be assigned a primary care dentist. Your primary care dentist must give you a referral to see a specialist. The plan will not pay claims if you see a provider outside of the network.

• Uniform Dental Plan (Group 3000) is a preferred provider plan. You may choose and change any dental provider at any time, but you will typically have lower out-of-pocket costs if you see in-network providers.

Compare your dental plan options on the PEBB Program’s Dental plans and benefits webpage. Before you enroll in a dental plan, check with the plan (DeltaCare or UDP, not the provider) to see if your provider is in the plan’s network and confirm the group number. You can call the dental plan’s customer service or use the plan’s online directory.