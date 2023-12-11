From EWU Benefits: Tips for Choosing a Medical Plan

With increasing medical premiums and service area changes, you may be considering changing your medical plan for 2024.

It is important to review your current plan and benefits changes to make sure it still meets your needs. Here are some things to think about as you evaluate which plans are right for you.

Availability:

Check the plans available by county to make sure the plan serves the area where you live.

Premiums:

View the 2024 employee monthly premiums to find out if your current plan still fits your budget. Many premiums are increasing for 2024.

Keep in mind, a higher premium doesn’t necessarily mean higher quality of care or better benefits, as each plan has the same basic level of benefits. Generally, plans with higher premiums may have lower annual deductibles, copays, or coinsurance costs. Plans with lower premiums may have higher deductibles, coinsurance, copays, and more limited networks.

Benefits and Costs:

Use the online Medical Benefits Comparison Tool or 2024 Medical Benefits At-a-Glance to see what’s covered and the out-of-pocket costs for services, including deductibles, coinsurance, and copays. You can also look at the plans’ benefits booklets and Summaries of Benefits and Coverage to find out what is covered and your costs for care.

Provider Networks:

If you prefer to see a specific health care provider, you should make sure they are in the plan’s network. Some plans have smaller networks and services may cost more if your provider is not in-network.

For more information:

Visit the PEBB open enrollment and compare medical plans webpages on the HCA website to learn more about choosing a health plan.