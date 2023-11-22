From EWU Benefits: Open Enrollment Ends Nov. 30.

Time is running out… have you made changes to your coverage? Changes must be received by Nov. 30, 2023!

If you are making changes, enrolling or re-enrolling in the FSA or DCAP plan, and using paper forms, they must be received by the EWU Benefits Office no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 (PST).

• Review monthly premiums for 2024. Kaiser Permanente premiums for employees are increasing significantly across all plans. The highest enrolled Kaiser Permanente plans are increasing by $117 to $159 per month for a single subscriber. (This change is not limited to the PEBB Program. Kaiser rates are also increasing on the Washington individual market and nationwide.)

• Make changes online through PEBB My Account or use a 2024 enrollment/change form, if required.

• Changes must be received online or by the EWU benefits office no later than Thursday, Nov. 30.

• If you choose not to make any changes, no action is needed.

You must enroll in an FSA or DCAP each year you want to participate:

• Visit the Navia Benefit Solutions website to enroll for 2024. You will be asked to log in or create an account through Secure Access Washington (SAW) to enroll online, or you can download and complete Navia’s Open Enrollment form and return it to the EWU Benefits Office.

• You cannot have both a Limited Purpose FSA and a Medical FSA, nor can you have a Medical FSA and be enrolled in a consumer-directed health plan (CDHP) with a health savings account (HSA).

Questions:

Contact EWU’s benefits office for questions about enrollment or your PEBB account. EWU’s benefits office can be reached at 509.359.2488 or benefits@ewu.edu. For questions about benefits, contact the plans.

For information, visit the Washington State Health Care Authority website.