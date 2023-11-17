From EWU Benefits – Check Your Beneficiaries

Now is a great time to check your current beneficiary designations for your life insurance and retirement accounts.

The PEBB Program’s annual open enrollment runs through Thursday, Nov. 30 and is a good time to check your beneficiary information for your PEBB life insurance, retirement accounts and health savings account (HSA), if you have one. Not only is it important to make sure you have the right person (or people) listed, but that all contact information is up to date.

It is also a good idea to check your beneficiaries for other insurance or financial accounts, if you have them.

To check your current beneficiaries and make changes:

Life Insurance: Log in to MetLife’s MyBenefits portal. On your profile page, click Group Life Insurance, then click the Beneficiaries tab. You can also call MetLife at 1.866.548.7139 to request a Group Term Life Insurance Beneficiary Designation form.

Retirement account with TIAA: log into your TIAA account and click on Actions, and then Beneficiaries.
To access your retirement account with the Department of Retirement Systems (DRS), log into your DRS account and click on Plan Summary.

Health Savings Account (HSA): If you have an HSA, you can complete the Beneficiary Designation form or log in to your HealthEquity account and select Beneficiaries located under the My Account tab.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

