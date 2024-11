Bring your shoes and your moves, EWU is hosting a free Zumba class.

Two Zumba instructors, Yoshunda Blunt and Judy IronCloud of Spokane, will be on campus offering a class from 2-3 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in PUB 317/319.

The event, open to students, faculty and staff, is sponsored by JLR Multicultural Center and the Ballet Folklorico student organization.

For accommodations, please reach out to Annarose Sanchez Qualls at asanchezqualls@ewu.edu.