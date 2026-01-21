Free Vision Board Workshop for Students: Jan. 23

Eastern Washington University’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter, in collaboration with the Office of Employee Belonging, Development & Leadership, is hosting a free drop-in Vision Board Workshop designed to help students jumpstart the new year with clarity and intention.

This event runs from noon-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23 in Showalter 114.

Students are invited to stop by at any time to learn about the power of visualization and goal-setting while creating a personalized vision board that reflects their individual goals. All supplies will be provided, making the event accessible and welcoming for all students. This workshop will encourage creativity, self-reflection, and community connection while supporting student growth and development as they plan for the year ahead!