Free Homecoming T-Shirts Available

The EWU Alumni Association will distribute free Homecoming T-Shirts on Monday, Oct. 14, and Wednesday, Oct. 16., under the big red tent on the Arévalo Student Mall.

T-Shirts will be available for students, faculty and staff who present their ticket to the Oct. 19 Homecoming Football game. There is a limit of one shirt per person, with limited quantities available and while supplies last.

Monday, Oct. 14 | T-Shirts will be distributed from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16 | T-Shirts will be available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.