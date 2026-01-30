Free Headshots for Students: Feb. 27

The Eastern Washington University chapter of PRSSA is partnering with Career Center to host a free professional headshot workshop from noon-2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, in PUB 317–319.

The drop-in event is designed to help students prepare for job and internship opportunities by providing professional headshots for LinkedIn profiles and other career materials.

Career advisors will also be available during the event to offer resume feedback. Students are encouraged to bring their resumes if they would like that guidance. PRSSA members will be present at the headshot workshop to share information about the organization, leadership opportunities, and ways to get involved.

The workshop comes at a timely point in the hiring season, ahead of the FUSE Career Fair, to be held from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the Davenport Grand Hotel. At the FUSE Career Fair, students will have opportunities to connect with employers.