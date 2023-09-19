Free Fitness Classes Open For Faculty/Staff

Wellness and Movement Sciences is presenting a series of free fitness classes for faculty and staff for the fall quarter.
The classes, open to all abilities, give participants and opportunity to kickstart a healthy routine while sharing some friendly comradery with the campus community.
Here are the current opportunities:
Faculty/Staff Fitness Classes | Noon-12:50 p.m. in PEA 270
Group Strength |Monday and Friday
Yoga | Wednesday
Faculty/Staff + Student Classes | 1-1:50 p.m. in PEA 270 (starting Sept. 25)
Yoga | Monday and Wednesday | Melissa Elfering Instructor
Faculty/Staff + Student Classes | Noon-12:50 p.m. in PEA 270 (starting Sept. 25)
Core Conditioning | Tuesday and Thursday | Jake Rehm Instructor