Free Fitness Classes Open For Faculty/Staff

Wellness and Movement Sciences is presenting a series of free fitness classes for faculty and staff for the fall quarter.

The classes, open to all abilities, give participants and opportunity to kickstart a healthy routine while sharing some friendly comradery with the campus community.

Here are the current opportunities:

Faculty/Staff Fitness Classes | Noon-12:50 p.m. in PEA 270

Group Strength |Monday and Friday

Yoga | Wednesday

Faculty/Staff + Student Classes | 1-1:50 p.m. in PEA 270 (starting Sept. 25)

Yoga | Monday and Wednesday | Melissa Elfering Instructor

Faculty/Staff + Student Classes | Noon-12:50 p.m. in PEA 270 (starting Sept. 25)

Core Conditioning | Tuesday and Thursday | Jake Rehm Instructor