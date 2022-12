The Wellness and Movement Sciences Department is offering free fitness classes for faculty and staff during winter quarter.

The classes meet on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon inside PEA 270. Yoga will be taught on Monday and Friday, and Group Strength will be taught on Wednesday. Classes are 45 minutes long and all ability levels are welcome to participate. Classes begin on Monday, Jan. 9. If you have any questions please contact Melissa at melfering@ewu.edu.