Free Fitness Classes for Faculty and Staff

Group strength and yoga classes will be available during spring quarter for EWU faculty and staff.

Yoga is offered on Mondays at noon, PEA 270, and Fridays at 1 p.m., PEA 266.

Group Strength will be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, PEA 270. All faculty and staff are welcome to attend.

Classes are free to all faculty and staff. No registration is required and equipment is provided.

If you have questions, please contact Melissa Elfering, lecturer, Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences, at melfering@ewu.edu.