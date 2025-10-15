Free Faculty-Staff Appreciation Tickets for Eagles vs. Vandals Game: Oct. 18

Message from Tim Collins, director of Athletics for Eastern Washington University:

Dear EWU Faculty and Staff,

As we gear up for an exciting Big Sky showdown, I want to personally invite you and a guest to join us at Roos Field on Saturday, Oct. 18, as our Eastern Washington Eagles take on the Idaho Vandals.

Your hard work and dedication to this university don’t go unnoticed. To show our appreciation, we’re offering each EWU faculty and staff member two (2) complimentary tickets to the game. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., and we encourage you to wear black, be loud, and help us protect The Inferno!

To claim your tickets, simply visit https://goeags.evenue.net/promotions/EWUSTAFFFB25. Availability is limited, so be sure to secure yours soon.

Thank you for all you do to support our students—both in the classroom and on the field. We hope to see you at Roos Field on the 18th!

Go EAGS!



Tim Collins

Director of Athletics

Eastern Washington University