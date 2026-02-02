Free Faculty and Staff Appreciation Tickets

Message from Tim Collins, director of Athletics for Eastern Washington University, sent on Jan. 30, 2026.

Dear EWU Faculty and Staff,

As we gear up for an exciting stretch of Eagle Basketball, I want to personally invite you and a guest to join us at Reese Court for two upcoming home games this February.

To show our appreciation for your hard work and dedication to Eastern Washington University, we’re offering each EWU faculty and staff member two (2) complimentary tickets to each game:

Women’s Basketball vs. Montana State on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

vs. Montana State on at Men’s Basketball vs. Weber State on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.

We encourage you to wear black for the men’s basketball game, be loud, and help create a great home-court atmosphere for our Eagles.

Claim your tickets online. Be sure to secure yours soon.

Thank you for all you do to support our students, both in the classroom and beyond. We hope to see you at Reese Court this February!

GO EAGS!

Tim Collins

Associate Vice President, Director of Athletics

Eastern Washington University