Free Design Your Life Workshop: Feb. 23



Ready to take control of your future and design a life that’s uniquely yours? Mike Smith, a Stanford-certified Design Your Life Coach and Gallup Global Strengths Coach, is visiting campus to walk students and other members of the campus community through some strategies for designing their futures.

The university is hosting Smith for two sessions on Monday, Feb. 23, in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.

Each session includes a keynote address and workshop.

Session 1: Noon-2 p.m.

Session 2: 4-6 p.m.

The sessions will equip students and staff with practical strategies to intentionally design the impact they want to create on campus and in their lives. The “designing your life” approach reframes impact as a design challenge-something that can be shaped, tested, and scaled rather than left to chance.

Attendees will learn to identify what matters to them, clarify challenges, generate creative solutions, and launch small but powerful actions that ripple across their campus and community.

The event is hosted by Student Organizations & Leadership in partnership with the EWU Career Center, ASEWU and the College of STEM.

Learners will walk away with:



● A simple impact-as-design framework (Empathize → Define → Ideate → Prototype → Test).



● A 30-day “Minimum Viable Project” plan to start immediately.



● Tools for mapping personal passions to campus needs.



● Methods for root-cause analysis (5 Whys) and movement-building (Connectors/Mavens/Salespeople).



● Clear next steps, roles, and metrics for a 365-day impact plan.

The sessions are free and you can use this link for easy registration.