Free Cybersecurity Program for EWU Military Community

A collaborative project is providing free access to an online cybersecurity program for our EWU military and military-connected community.

The 12-week Service2Cyber program is open to EWU’s military and veteran students, along with military alumni, employees, and spouses associated with the university. This includes high school JROTC and EWU ROTC students.

The pre-apprenticeship program, funded by Walmart company and made possible through a partnership with EWU Professional & Continuing Education (PCE) and iQ4, starts on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

An online application is available, with a deadline of Friday, Jan. 31 to apply.

“iQ4 is a digital Talent Cloud Infrastructure Platform that enables a skills marketplace for learning and hiring,” according to its website. Service2Cyber, which isn’t associated with EWU’s bachelor-degree program, is focused on providing career pathways and job opportunities for military and military-connected Eagles through free access to workforce learning in cybersecurity.

Service2Cyber provides a unique opportunity for participants to gain hands-on experience in cybersecurity and develop essential skills to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals. (Learn more on PCE Non-Credit & Professional Development webpage.)

Participants perform project-based work, in teams with a cybersecurity job role in real-world cyber scenarios, the course description says. The program provides a supportive and collaborative environment with employer mentors who assess student and team deliverables.

Participants who successfully complete the program receives a Digital Achievement Wallet, which verifies workplace skills. In addition, employers can extend a job offer to participants who excel and meet the skill requirements of an open job requisition.

Apply to participate online by Jan. 31.

Eastern Washington University