Fossils and Football for All on Oct. 29

Come one, come all to the EWU campus to enjoy a crowd-pleasing combo of Fossils and Football on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Join CSTEM from 10 a.m. -noon in the Interdisciplinary Science Center for a fun-filled, interactive event on Halloween weekend leading into the Eastern Eagles game against Portland State played on the red turf. Meet two of EWU’s very own paleontologists, Lindsay MacKenzie, PhD, with geosciences, and Judd Case, PhD, with biology.

View fossils, take a walk through the ISC and bask in the wonder of science. Bring your little paleontologists in costume for fun prizes!

Connect with tickets to the game online and use the promo code FOSSILFB.

