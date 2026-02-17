Following Testing, STA Double-Decker Busses Expected to Be a Go By Late February

News Release Sent by Spokane Transit Authority on Feb. 16, 2026.

Spokane, WA – Following the January 18 accident where a Spokane Transit Authority (STA) double decker bus operating off-route struck a railroad viaduct on Cedar Street between First and Second Avenues, STA made the operational decision to pull the double decker fleet from service while conducting an investigation of the accident and to implement initial additional safety measures.

While the investigation continues, the safety measures are in final stages of implementation. Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, February 17, STA will begin testing new double-decker safety protocols along Route 6/66 between Spokane and Cheney. While the buses will be on the road, they will not be available for passenger service until this process is completed. STA expects the double decker fleet to return to revenue service on Routes 6 and 66 by the end of February.

“We are in the final stages of being able to return the double deckers to service,” said STA CEO Karl Otterstrom. “We have heard from many in the community they are enthusiastic to have them back on the road, and once we test these new safety measures, we will be excited to welcome our passengers on board.”

The additional safety measures include:

Operators assigned to double-decker buses will complete a second round of focused training reinforcing vehicle characteristics, height awareness, and route-specific requirements.

The navigation software has been temporarily disabled for the double decker fleet. Operators will rely on their required knowledge of assigned routes, consistent with agency training and long-standing policy.

As a precautionary measure, operators of double-decker buses will make a safety stop prior to proceeding under railroad viaducts. This measure is similar in concept to safety stops required at railroad crossings.

Operators will provide verbal confirmation with dispatch when operating a double-decker bus upon departing STA Plaza outbound or when entering downtown Spokane, ensuring clear acknowledgment of vehicle type and travel path.

The investigation into the accident continues in accordance with STA’s Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP), as required by the Federal Transit Administration. When the investigation is complete, the results will be shared with the public along with any additional safety recommendations. An announcement will be made via STA’s website and social media channels when the double decker fleet officially returns to revenue service.