Find Your Path with the Eagle Career Network!

Join us from 4-5:30 Wednesday, Jan. 24, to learn about the power of the Eagle Career Network, EWU’s online mentoring platform!

January is National Mentorship Month. The EWU Alumni Association and Career Center are excited to partner to host an in-person event, which is open to anyone who is interested in learning about mentoring or being mentored.

Learn about the 3 C’s of Mentorship: Connection, Communication and Collaboration. Each of these elements guide the dynamic and impactful mentor-mentee relationship.

Sign-up is available online for this free event.

As always, if you have any questions as you’re navigating the Eagle Career Network, please contact Riley Baxter at 509.359.4550 or rbaxter1@ewu.edu.

