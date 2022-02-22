Financial Wellness Program has Launched

A new Financial Wellness Program is offering free one-on-one sessions to help students increase their knowledge about money management, debt and other topics related to financial health.

College is stressful and many students have financial worries on top of everything else. The new program is designed to help students increase their financial literacy.

Specially trained peer mentors will meet one-on-one with students to discuss creating a budget, saving, understanding financial products and services, setting financial goals and other important topics. The purpose is to arm students with the information they need to make sound financial choices and feel prepared to succeed financially after graduating.

The student-led sessions are free to EWU students. For more information or to make an appointment visit our website.



