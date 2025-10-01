Federal Grant Compliance

Since January, EWU has been carefully monitoring changes at the federal level and waiting for clearer direction as to what changes may be required for EWU to continue receiving federal funding. Over the last few weeks, several federal agencies have made significant changes that make it imperative that EWU reevaluate some of its practices in light of federal nondiscrimination laws and regulations. 

This places EWU in a difficult position and we would like to engage with our campus community to provide more information.

Please join us at the upcoming townhalls:

Faculty | Wednesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. | Zoom Link

Location | Center for Inclusive Excellence, Showalter 114

Panelists | Kim Davis, Christy Gilchrist, Annika Scharosch

Moderator | Carlos Castillo-Garsow

Staff/Administrators | Wednesday, June 11 at Noon | Zoom Link

Location | Center for Inclusive Excellence, Showalter 114

Panelists | Kim Davis, Christy Gilchrist, Annika Scharosch

Moderator | Cesar Portillo

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University