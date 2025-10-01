Federal Grant Compliance

Since January, EWU has been carefully monitoring changes at the federal level and waiting for clearer direction as to what changes may be required for EWU to continue receiving federal funding. Over the last few weeks, several federal agencies have made significant changes that make it imperative that EWU reevaluate some of its practices in light of federal nondiscrimination laws and regulations.

This places EWU in a difficult position and we would like to engage with our campus community to provide more information.

Please join us at the upcoming townhalls:

Faculty | Wednesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. | Zoom Link

Location | Center for Inclusive Excellence, Showalter 114

Panelists | Kim Davis, Christy Gilchrist, Annika Scharosch

Moderator | Carlos Castillo-Garsow

Staff/Administrators | Wednesday, June 11 at Noon | Zoom Link

Location | Center for Inclusive Excellence, Showalter 114

Panelists | Kim Davis, Christy Gilchrist, Annika Scharosch

Moderator | Cesar Portillo