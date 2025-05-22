FBI Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness: May 27

The University Police Department is offering a training session called Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) from 2 – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27 at the JFK Library Auditorium. Registration is required.

The training, a 2-hour interactive course, is facilitated by the FBI Office of Partner Engagement. It combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice the decision-making process of the Run, Hide, Fight principles and take necessary actions for survival.

The FBI conducts outreach, education and training with internal and external government and private sector partners through ASAPP training to better prevent, prepared for, and respond to active shooter incidents in the US and abroad. 

To register or learn more information, please contact Summer Warfield, swarfield@ewu.edu.

