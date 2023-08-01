Fall Dinner to Connect Students and Employers

Home » Fall Dinner to Connect Students and Employers

Students can learn the nuances of marketing themselves to potential employers at the 2023 Fall Etiquette Dinner, held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Hargreaves 201.

Etiquette is about how you present yourself and the impressions you make that come across to a potential employer as polished and professional.  Dining etiquette starts before you ever take your seat and continues after you excuse yourself from the table.

The dinner, hosted by EWU’s Career Center and sponsored by WSECU, will provide students with experiences and tips on how to thrive in a professional environment.

Students will learn dining etiquette, receive tips about networking and interviewing and have a wonderful time improving professional skills with employers and fellow classmates.

Employers are encouraged to participate in this event and give students the hands-on experience needed to be successful in marketing themselves to potential employers. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with our amazing students and find your next star employee!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University