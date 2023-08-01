Fall Dinner to Connect Students and Employers

Students can learn the nuances of marketing themselves to potential employers at the 2023 Fall Etiquette Dinner, held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Hargreaves 201.

Etiquette is about how you present yourself and the impressions you make that come across to a potential employer as polished and professional. Dining etiquette starts before you ever take your seat and continues after you excuse yourself from the table.

The dinner, hosted by EWU’s Career Center and sponsored by WSECU, will provide students with experiences and tips on how to thrive in a professional environment.

Students will learn dining etiquette, receive tips about networking and interviewing and have a wonderful time improving professional skills with employers and fellow classmates.

Employers are encouraged to participate in this event and give students the hands-on experience needed to be successful in marketing themselves to potential employers. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with our amazing students and find your next star employee!