Faculty Workshops on Academic Writer Offered By EWU Libraries

Do you use APA style in your discipline? Learn about this writing resource and how to use it to help students master scholarly writing.

EWU Libraries is offering one-hour, online workshops for faculty featuring various aspects of Academic Writer (our new online APA style writing resource).

Academic Writer offers 24/7 access to a complete digital environment to help students learn the guidelines of APA Style and write APA-formatted scholarly papers with confidence.

In each workshop we will cover aspects of this digital platform, including the Learning Center, Reference Center, and Writing Center. We will demonstrate the process involved in selecting lessons on specific topics available in the Learning Center of Academic Writer through the integrated Content Selection Page in Canvas.

All workshops will be offered online via Zoom. Registration is not required and you can learn more about the workshops online.

The following dates and times are offered:

• Wednesday, Jan. 15 | Noon – 1 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 17 | 1 – 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 5 – 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 23 | 2-3 p.m.
• Monday, Jan. 27 | 4 – 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 29 | 5 – 6 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 31 | Noon – 1 p.m.

**These workshops are focused on faculty. However, EWU Libraries will offer workshops geared toward student use will be offered in spring quarter 2025.

