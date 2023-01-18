Faculty Workshop Opportunity: Textbook Affordability

Learn what EWU Libraries can do to help make textbooks more affordable for students. Attend this workshop in the Faculty Commons (and via Zoom) on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3-4 p.m.

In spring 2021, the EWU Student Satisfaction Survey found that only 41 percent of those surveyed agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, “My required textbooks were affordable.” EWU Librarians Kelly Evans and Ielleen Miller will lead a discussion on various ways the library faculty can help in the cost of textbooks and other teaching materials, including etextbooks and Open Educational Resources.

The session will be recorded and posted on Faculty Commons if you cannot attend.



