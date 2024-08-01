Faculty/ Staff Fitness Classes

The Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences is offering free fitness classes during winter quarter for all EWU faculty and staff members.

The fitness classes are open to all abilities, with no prior experience needed, and WAMS even provides the equipment.

Classes are held Monday – Friday at noon in PEA 270 and include the following options:

Group Strength | Mondays and Fridays

Yoga/ Pilates Mix | Wednesdays

Yoga | Tuesdays and Thursdays (with EWU students).

**If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Elfering at melfering@ewu.edu.