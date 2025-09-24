Faculty Regalia Rental Deadlines

Important dates and deadlines regarding rented regalia for faculty and the podium party.

This announcement only applies to faculty, staff, doctoral students, or any member of the podium party that needs rented regalia for the 2026 commencement ceremony.

If you require rented regalia for the May 1 commencement ceremony, orders need to be placed online by or before March 1.

If you require rented regalia for the June 12-13 commencement ceremonies orders need to be placed online by or before April 1.

We cannot guarantee delivery of an order if it is placed after these deadlines so please plan accordingly.

To order your rented regalia, head to the Eagle Store website and select “Graduation” or use the link provided. From there you will select “Faculty & Staff” to access the Jostens’ website. From there, simply follow the instructions.

All regalia will be sent to the Eagle Store 1-2 weeks before the ceremony. We will contact you when your regalia arrives and you will be able to pick it up at the Eagle Store.



