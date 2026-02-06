Faculty Regalia Rental Deadlines ar Approaching Fast!

Deadlines are fast approaching for ordering regalia for the May and June commencement ceremonies.

If you are a faculty or staff member or a doctoral student requiring rented regalia for the May 1 commencement ceremony, orders need to be placed online by or before March 1.

If you require rented regalia for the June 12-13 commencement ceremonies, orders need to be placed online by or before April 1.

Timely delivery cannot be guaranteed if orders are placed after these deadlines, so please plan accordingly.

To order your rented regalia, head to the Eagle Store website and select “Graduation” and then “Faculty & Staff” to access the Jostens’ website. From there, simply follow the instructions.

All regalia will be sent to the Eagle Store 1-2 weeks before the ceremony. Eagle Store staff will contact you when your regalia arrives and you will be able to pick it up at the store.