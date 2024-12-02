Faculty Gown Rentals

Commencement is coming up quick, so please make sure you turn in your order for a gown rental as soon as you can to ensure it’s here in time.

Faculty gown rentals for semester commencement are open from March 1-29 and will arrive at the EWU Eagle Store April 29 for you to pick up.

Faculty gown rentals for quarter commencement are open from April 1 through May 6, with gowns arriving on  June.

It is important to place your order before the deadlines listed above to ensure that your rented gown will arrive before commencement. Gown orders placed after the deadline may not arrive in time for commencement.

No matter what ceremony you are attending, all gown rentals need to be returned to the EWU Eagle Store no later than June 21.

To rent your gown simply go to the Eagle Store’s website, click on “GRADUATION” and then click on “FACULTY + STAFF” and it will bring you to the correct Jostens page to order from.

If you have any questions about this process don’t hesitate to contact Lynn Junge at ext. 6218 or Elly Sears at ext. 4652.

