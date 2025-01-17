Faculty Gown Rentals: Deadlines for Ordering

Make sure you’re ready for graduation by ordering your faculty regalia on time. Ordering is open now for both semester and quarter graduation ceremonies.

Here are the deadlines for placing orders:

If you require your regalia for semester commencement, you need to have your order submitted BEFORE March 18. Your regalia will arrive at the Eagle Store on April 24.

If you require your regalia for the quarter commencement, you need to have your order submitted BEFORE April 23. Your regalia will arrive at the Eagle Store on May 30.

Please make sure you are ordering faculty rentals with plenty of time to spare to guarantee you have your regalia for commencement. You will not be able to order your regalia rental after the deadline has passed!

To place your order, click on this link and select “Faculty + Staff” and then follow the prompts.

If you have questions or need assistance with ordering, please contact Elly Sears at extension 4652 or at esears@ewu.edu.