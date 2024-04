An exhibit at the JFK Library’s Secrist Gallery, April 15-26, will explore the World’s Fair in Spokane.

Stop by to see how a World’s Fair in Spokane spurred the use of an Eastern Washington University dorm to house visitors, featured a Folklife Festival next to the Flour Mill, and completely changed the face of downtown Spokane.

The exhibit is part of the Expo ’74: Then & Now Event Series, is sponsored by EWU Libraries.

Related URL: https://www.ewu.edu/library/stories/expo74event/