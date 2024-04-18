‘Expo ’74: Then & Now’ Speakers Panel at JFK Library

Join the EWU faculty as they present the legacy of Expo ‘74 from multidisciplinary perspectives. The event will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at JFK Library.

The panel, part of the Expo ’74: Then & Now Event Series, is sponsored by EWU Libraries and will feature EWU experts that include:

J. William T. “Bill” Youngs, professor of history, author of the seminal work The Fair and the Falls: Spokane’s Expo ‘74.

Margo Hill, MURP, JD, program director, American Indian Studies, and associate professor of urban and regional planning. Professor Hill, who attended the event as a child, will share her reflections of tribal history and participation in Expo ‘74.

Erin D. Dascher, PhD, associate professor of geosciences. Dascher will reflect on the changes Expo ‘74 brought to the Spokane River, and explore the diverse ecosystem and current conservation efforts.

Refreshments will be served. Special thanks to event donor Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters.