Exciting Opportunity: Join the ASEWU Service and Activities Fee Committee!

Associated Students of EWU (ASEWU) is seeking students to sit on the Service and Activities (S&A) Fee Committee!

The purpose of the S&A Fee Committee is to develop an annual recommended budget that will be presented to EWU’s Board of Trustees for approval. The recommended budget details how funds collected through the S&A Fee should be spent. The committee directly oversees student fees on campus.

This is an excellent resume-building opportunity that helps to build campus connections while making a lasting impact.

Students who are interested in serving, can easily access the online application.