EWU’s Mariachi Las Águilas to Perform: May 2 and May 3

Eastern Washington University’s Mariachi Las Águilas is partnering with distinguished soloists for two upcoming performances for Cinco de Mayo, in celebration of American heritage.

Tenor José Iñiguez, of Washington state, Soprano Jaqueline Itzel Medina Green, of Moses Lake and local Soprano, Vivianna Macias-Katzenstein will join the mariachi as well as EWU’s Orchestra and Repertory Jazz Band for two concert performances on the Cheney Campus.

The first concert will be held from noon-12:50 p.m., Friday, May 2, at the Music Recital Hall. Admission is free and street parking is available.

The second concert will be held from 3 – 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 3, in Showalter Hall. Admission is free and free on-campus parking is available.

For more information, please contact Sheila Woodward swoodward1@ewu.edu.

To request accommodations, please contact Jody Graves at jgraves@ewu.edu.