EWURA Golf League Invites Community to Join

GOLDEN LINKS COED GOLF LEAGUE KICKS OFF APRIL 21

The EWURA Golden Links Coed Golf League is gearing up for another season of fun and camaraderie.

Golfers of all abilities are welcome to join the group, which includes university retirees, current faculty and staff, spouses, and friends. Individuals can join a foursome or put together their own group. The league plays on Monday mornings starting on April 21 and continuing through September at The Plains Golf Course (formerly the Fairways Golf Course).

Here are a few details:

The league offers 18-hole divisions (8 a.m. tee time) and 9-hole divisions (10:30 a.m. tee time).

The season includes tournaments, special events and an end-of-season awards luncheon.

League dues cost $40 for the 18-hole division and $30 for the 9-hole division. Dues support the EWURA Golden Eagle Scholarship Fund.

The Plains’ greens fees and cart fees apply. Golfers with a season pass to The Plains will only pay registration dues.

For questions, or to request an application, please contact Kathy Sawtells at krsawtells@gmail.com.