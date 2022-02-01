EWU Writers’ Center Offers Assistance, Services

Home » EWU Writers’ Center Offers Assistance, Services

Whether you’re on campus or taking classes online, the Writers’ Center is here to help.  

We provide assistance to help with essays, presentations, creative writing, resumes, cover letters, scholarship materials and more.

Come and visit our centers, inside the JFK Learning Commons in Cheney and in Catalyst rooms C451-C452 in Spokane, and meet with one of our professional responders. Our responders will collaborate with you on your writing project. 

The center also provides online resources, including Zoom appointments and written feedback. Visit our Writers’ Center website to learn more about everything we provide and to schedule appointments. 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University