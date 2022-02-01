EWU Writers’ Center Offers Assistance, Services

Whether you’re on campus or taking classes online, the Writers’ Center is here to help.

We provide assistance to help with essays, presentations, creative writing, resumes, cover letters, scholarship materials and more.

Come and visit our centers, inside the JFK Learning Commons in Cheney and in Catalyst rooms C451-C452 in Spokane, and meet with one of our professional responders. Our responders will collaborate with you on your writing project.

The center also provides online resources, including Zoom appointments and written feedback. Visit our Writers’ Center website to learn more about everything we provide and to schedule appointments.