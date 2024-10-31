EWU Women’s Soccer Postseason Send-Off: Nov. 5

Cheer on the EWU Women’s Soccer team as they board the busses to travel to the Big Sky Tournament!

The EWU Women’s Soccer team will depart Cheney to play in the Big Sky Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5. If you would like to cheer them on, meet in the P9 parking lot, at 7:30 a.m.

The Eagles qualified for the Big Sky Tournament for the first time since 2019. Eastern was picked to finish 8th in the preseason polls, but finished 3rd in the Big Sky Standings. They will play the No. 6 seed, Portland State, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the tournament’s first round.

For a schedule and game highlights visit Eags.com.