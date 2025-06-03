EWU Women Leaders Featured in Panel Discussion

Image features head shots of the six female panelists listed below.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is hosting a panel discussion with some of our university’s top female leaders, who will share their journeys. 

Pathways to Leadership: Stories of Progress and Success will be held from 3-4 p.m., Wednesday, March 12, via Zoom. Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to attend.

EWU President Shari McMahan will welcome attendees to the engaging conversation, which will include each person’s journey into leadership, any obstacles they faced, and advice for students, faculty, and staff of all genders to get to their next level.

Panelists include the following leaders. (They are pictured left to right above):

Barb Richey, MS | Vice President and Executive Director | EWU University Advancement and EWU Foundation

Dawn Lewis-Kinnunen, PhD | Dean | College of Health Sciences and Public Health

Gwendolyn Cash-James, EdD | Associate Vice Provost | Academic Affairs

Cola Boyer, MBL | Director of Tribal Relations | President’s Office

Ginelle Hustrulid, MFA | Professor | Design |EWU Faculty Organization Vice President / President Elect

Moderator: Kim Davis, MS | Senior Director Diversity & Inclusion and interim Senior Diversity Officer | Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

*For questions or accommodations, please contact Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

