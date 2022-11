Please join the EWU Wind Ensemble as they perform works from Shostakovich, Tubb, Jager, Milhaud and McAllister at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Music Building Recital Hall. Tickets cost $5 for students and general admission is $10. Senior citizens get in free with EWU identification cards.

