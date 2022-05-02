EWU Weekend in Western Washington

Home » EWU Weekend in Western Washington

All Eags, family and friends are invited to join the EWU Alumni Association and campus partners for three events in the Tacoma/Seattle area!

Mark your calendars: We are making a splash May 13-15 in Western Washington!

May 13 | EWU Comedy Night at Nate Jackson’s Super Funny Comedy Club (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ewu-comedy-night-at-nate-jacksons-super-funny-comedy-club-tickets-307185178137)

May 14 | EWU Night at Tacoma Rainiers (https://rainiers2022.eventbrite.com/)

May 15 | EWU Day at Seattle Sounders FC (https://offer.fevo.com/sounders-fc-vs-minnesota-united-pdbtnjn-34739b5?fevoUri=sounders-fc-vs-minnesota-united-pdbtnjn-34739b5%2F)

Related Info: https://www.ewu.edu/alumni/get-involved/eags-in-seattle/

