EWU Volleyball Postseason Send-Off: Nov. 26

Cheer on the EWU Volleyball Team as they depart for the 2024 Big Sky Tournament in Sacramento, California!

Eagle fans can show their pride and cheer on the Eastern Washington Volleyball team as they board the busses for the 2024 Big Sky Tournament. The team will leave from the P9 lot, right in front of the entrance to Roos Field, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.



EWU qualified for the postseason tournament for the fifth consecutive season. They will be either the No. 4 or 5 seed in the tournament, which runs Wednesday Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.



