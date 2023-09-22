EWU to Test Campus Alert System

With the fall quarter underway, Eastern Washington University will run a test of the “EWU Alerts” emergency notification system at 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2, to ensure it is working properly. During an emergency situation, EWU Alerts is the quickest way for you to find out information and take action.

All current faculty, staff, and students are automatically enrolled with their EWU email address. By logging into your EWU Alert account, you can add additional notification methods, including other email addresses or phone numbers.

If you are not currently faculty, staff, or a student, you can still sign up for EWU Alerts by text message by texting EWUALERT to 77295 or go online for further instructions.

Also, FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) this fall. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 11:20 PST on Wednesday, Oct 4.

More information about the FEMA/FCC test can be found online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University