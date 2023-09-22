EWU to Test Campus Alert System

With the fall quarter underway, Eastern Washington University will run a test of the “EWU Alerts” emergency notification system at 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2, to ensure it is working properly. During an emergency situation, EWU Alerts is the quickest way for you to find out information and take action.

All current faculty, staff, and students are automatically enrolled with their EWU email address. By logging into your EWU Alert account, you can add additional notification methods, including other email addresses or phone numbers.

If you are not currently faculty, staff, or a student, you can still sign up for EWU Alerts by text message by texting EWUALERT to 77295 or go online for further instructions.

Also, FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) this fall. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 11:20 PST on Wednesday, Oct 4.

More information about the FEMA/FCC test can be found online.