EWU to Offer Supervisor Training Courses

We are pleased to announce that beginning November 2023, the University will be offering an extensive Supervisor Training program called Eastern Washington University Leadership in Action: Essential Training for Supervisors.

The program is designed to provide opportunities for professional growth and development while you earn two Leadership Development certificates. Each certificate requires the completion of 12 trainings. 

A broad range of topics will be covered, including performance management, onboarding, supervisory investigations, employee leave, accommodations, and providing a safe work environment.  

A complete catalog of offerings for each of the two certificates is available here in a version that can be downloaded.

The University will be offering all the trainings in both an in-person and Zoom format.  

**Registration for classes is available onlineZoom links will be provided after registration is complete for supervisors who want to participate remotely.

Certificate 1:

Training One: Path to Success: Empowering New Employees with Effective Onboarding

Tuesday, Nov. 21 | 3-4:30 p.m. In-Person | TAW 215B/C OR

Tuesday, Nov. 28 | 9:30-11:00 a.m. | Via Zoom from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android

Training Two: Supervisor’s Guide to Policies and Compliance (You will learn about ethics, key policies, L & I requirements, incident reporting and more.)

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | 10-11:30 a.m. | In-Person | TAW 215B/C OR

Tuesday, Dec. 12 | 3-4:30 p.m. | Via Zoom from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android

Certificate 2:

Training One: Getting to the Truth: Supervisor Investigation Training for Workplace Excellence

Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 10-11:30 a.m. | In-Person | TAW 215B/C OR

Thursday, Nov. 30 | 2:30-4 p.m. | Via Zoom from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: 

Training Two: Remote Mavericks: Supervisor Training for Effective Management of Remote Workers

Wednesday, Dec. 13 | 10-11:30 a.m. | In-Person | TAW 215B/C OR

Wednesday, Dec. 20 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Via Zoomfrom PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android

Register online today! 

**If you need accommodations, please contact Michelle Ferazza at HR@ewu.edu or call 509.359.6790.**

