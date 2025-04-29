EWU to Host Washington Business Week Summer Camp

Eastern Washington University is hosting a Washington Business Week Summer Camp for high school students this from July 27 – Aug. 1.

The College of Professional Programs, Admissions, and Housing & Residential Life are collaborating with the Washington Business Week team. Students will stay in a dorm on campus for the camp, which costs $1,100 for the two-credit educational experience. Scholarships are available to help with costs.

Washington Business Week programs place high school students in a dynamic simulation where they compete as industry professionals, sharpen communication skills, and face real-world challenges. With the guidance of a mentor from the business community, students gain a competitive edge in college preparation, workplace readiness, and overall life success, according to the organization.

Students attending the camp will learn skills in leadership, public speaking, teamwork, critical thinking, networking, finance, entrepreneurship, marketing, and more.

They will meet today’s business leaders as instructors and mentors, while building friendships with other future leaders.

Through university- level business simulation and instructor time on a college campus, participating students will earn two college credits.

To learn more about the schedule, scholarship opportunities, and more, please visit the website.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University