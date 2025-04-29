EWU to Host Washington Business Week Summer Camp

Eastern Washington University is hosting a Washington Business Week Summer Camp for high school students this from July 27 – Aug. 1.

The College of Professional Programs, Admissions, and Housing & Residential Life are collaborating with the Washington Business Week team. Students will stay in a dorm on campus for the camp, which costs $1,100 for the two-credit educational experience. Scholarships are available to help with costs.

Washington Business Week programs place high school students in a dynamic simulation where they compete as industry professionals, sharpen communication skills, and face real-world challenges. With the guidance of a mentor from the business community, students gain a competitive edge in college preparation, workplace readiness, and overall life success, according to the organization.

Students attending the camp will learn skills in leadership, public speaking, teamwork, critical thinking, networking, finance, entrepreneurship, marketing, and more.

They will meet today’s business leaders as instructors and mentors, while building friendships with other future leaders.

Through university- level business simulation and instructor time on a college campus, participating students will earn two college credits.

To learn more about the schedule, scholarship opportunities, and more, please visit the website.