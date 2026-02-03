EWU to Host Chip Design Expert: Feb. 19

Eastern Washington University is hosting Claudio Talarico, PhD, an electrical engineering professor who is an expert on chip design, from 1-2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the Catalyst 202.

Talarcio, a professor at Gonzaga University, will discuss how America’s H.R 4346 – CHIPS and Science Act has catalyzed a surge of innovation in microchip design and manufacturing. In this presentation, Talarico will report on state-of-the-art use of open-source tools and technologies to “democratize” the process of designing and manufacturing microelectronics chips.

Leveraging the use of open-source tools and technologies, along with innovative design methodologies, will help narrow the current workforce gap in the microelectronics and semiconductor industries.

Talarcio’s research focuses on the design of low-power, high-performance, and high-precision digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits and systems for a variety of applications, including wireless communication systems, non-invasive biomedical monitoring systems, and embedded systems-on-chip.

Prior to Gonzaga, Talarcio taught at EWU and the University of Arizona. He also worked in industry, where he held engineering and management positions at Siemens Semiconductors, IKOS Systems, and Marconi Communications.

He has over 40 peer-reviewed publications across a diverse range of areas, including wireless communications, biomedical circuits and AI.

**People needing accommodation should contact Jane Noonan at jnoonan@ewu.edu by Wednesday, Feb. 11.

