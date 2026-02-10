EWU to Celebrate Darwin Day: Feb. 13

Charles Darwin, history’s most famous biologist, was born on Feb. 12, 1809. In the long history of science, few have had a greater impact on our understanding of the diversity of life on Earth and its origins.

When Darwin’s birthday comes around each February, EWU joins individuals and institutions across the globe to celebrate — as the International Darwin Day organization puts it — his “principles of intellectual bravery, perpetual curiosity, scientific thinking, and hunger for truth.”

This year’s EWU Darwin Day festivities will feature a fascinating public seminar session led Vanessa Ezenwa, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale University. Ezenwa, who’s research focuses on the ecology and evolution of infectious diseases in wild animal populations, will explore the sometimes extraordinary ways that pathogens can influence animals’ behavior.

There will be a reception following the seminar, with Darwin-themed birthday cake and artwork, with voting to determine the winner of Eastern’s annual Darwin Day Art Contest and Cake Decorating Contest.

Darwin Day Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 13 | 2-3 p.m. | ISC 009 | Professor Vanessa Ezenwa, PhD: “Parasites as Puppet Masters: Beyond Mind Control”

Reception | 3-5 p.m. | ISC 301 (vote for your favorite cake and artwork from 3 – 3:30 p.m.)

Note: Use this entry form link to participate in the Darwin Day artwork and cake contest. Entries must be received by Thursday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. in CEB 119, or on Friday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m.–noon in ISC 301.