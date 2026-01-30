EWU-Theme Super Bowl Shirts: Order Today!

Celebrate Eastern football alumni Cooper Kupp and Efton Chism with a limited-edition T-shirt.

Whether you root for the Seattle Seahawks or the New England Patriots during the Sunday, Feb. 8 game, having two Eastern alumni as NFL players pitted against each other in the biggest game of the season is sure to be exciting.

At the end of the game, one of our Eastern alumni will walk away with a championship ring.

The T-shirt, pictured below, is available for preorder for $29.95 on the Eagle Store website. Shirts will not arrive in the Eagle Store until Feb. 5, so make sure you preorder your shirt TODAY to ensure you have yours in time for the Big Game!