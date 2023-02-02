EWU Theatre presents ‘Twelfth Night the Musical’

Join EWU Theatre for a production of Twelfth Night The Musical. The production, which is running from March 3-11, is a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, a classic story of love and mistaken identity. (The adaptation was conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub.)

The shows will be held at the University Theatre during these days and times:

Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at 5 p.m.

Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Click on this link to learn more. Tickets can be purchased at ShowTix4U after Feb. 25.

Tickets cost $5 for students. General admission is $10.

People needing accommodations should contact Sara Goff at 509.359.2459.