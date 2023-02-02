EWU Theatre presents ‘Twelfth Night the Musical’

Home » EWU Theatre presents ‘Twelfth Night the Musical’

Join EWU Theatre for a production of Twelfth Night The Musical. The production, which is running from March 3-11, is a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, a classic story of love and mistaken identity. (The adaptation was conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub.)

The shows will be held at the University Theatre during these days and times:

Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.                                                                                                                                         Thursday, March 9 at 5 p.m.
Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Click on this link to learn more. Tickets can be purchased at ShowTix4U after Feb. 25.

Tickets cost $5 for students. General admission is $10.

People needing accommodations should contact Sara Goff at 509.359.2459.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University