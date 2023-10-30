EWU Theatre Presents: Julius Caesar

EWU Theatre is putting on a production of Julius Caesar, with shows offered from Nov. 10-18.

The epic tragedy, written by William Shakespeare, tells the story of the conspiracy to assassinate Caesar, and the civil war that followed. In Julius Caesar, bloody and brutal decisions are weighed against honor and ambition. The production is a modern reimagining of the famous tale of power, loyalty, and the consequences of betrayal. It’s a 400-year-old play that feels as contemporary as today’s headlines.

The role of Julius Caesar will be played by EWU Theatre professor, Sara Goff and directed by Jeffrey Sanders, senior lecturer.

Show Dates and Times

Friday, Nov. 10 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 | 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 | 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on Showix

EWU Student Ticket – $5

General Admission – $10

People needing accommodations should contact Sara Goff at 509.359.6910 by Nov. 7.